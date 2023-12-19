Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.45.

NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,245,000 after buying an additional 39,739,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,643 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,607.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,254,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,022.0% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,931,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

