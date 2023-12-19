Critical Review: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) versus Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) and Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Asahi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Beverage N/A N/A N/A Asahi Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Asahi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Beverage 0 0 0 0 N/A Asahi Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Molson Coors Beverage and Asahi Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Asahi Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Beverage $11.54 billion N/A N/A $2.44 26.55 Asahi Group N/A N/A N/A $150.10 0.24

Asahi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molson Coors Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Molson Coors Beverage pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Asahi Group pays an annual dividend of $34.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 95.6%. Molson Coors Beverage pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Asahi Group pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Asahi Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Asahi Group beats Molson Coors Beverage on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products. It also provides non-alcoholic beverage products beverages, such as carbonated drinks, coffee, tea, lactic acid drinks, mineral water, and fruit drinks. The company provides its products primarily under the Asahi Super Dry, Clear Asahi, Asahi Beery, Mitsuya Cider, Wilkinson, Wonda, Grolsch, Ursus, Goodday, Victoria Bitter, Calpis, Mintia, Long white vodka, Dear-Natura, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, Pepsi, Dairy Champ, Balter, Schweppes, cool ridge, Great Northern, Kozel, vodka cruiser, EBIOS, Bireley's, BLACK, Alpaca, and Amano Foods brands. The company was formerly known as Asahi Breweries, Ltd. and changed its name to Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. in July 2011. Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

