CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $275.00 at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.33.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $259.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.21. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,329.28, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 302,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,550,000 after acquiring an additional 47,548 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

