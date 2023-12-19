CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.83.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.7 %

CSGS stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $266.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,310,000 after buying an additional 20,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 484,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

