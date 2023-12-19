Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,009 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 54,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $143.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

