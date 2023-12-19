Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $17.40 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $599.13 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $272.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $581.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.