Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,942,614,000 after buying an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $196.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

