Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 8,558 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.
Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
