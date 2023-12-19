Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 10,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Union Pacific by 49.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 207,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,224,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day moving average of $214.86. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $245.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

