DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0400 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.05 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00117823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00034803 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002259 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.