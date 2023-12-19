Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 8.8 %

Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 11.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

