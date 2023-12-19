Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

