Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 264,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,723.9% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 408,090 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 313,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DFIC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. 1,453,638 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

