Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.35

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 263634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHC

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,081.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 693.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 159,323 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 577,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 344,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 563,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 544,747 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.