DocuSign’s (DOCU) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.63% from the company’s previous close.

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $61.48. 2,021,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,053. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 245.92, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $389,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,654.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $389,709.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,654.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,152 shares of company stock worth $24,827,700. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

