E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $237,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.65. The stock had a trading volume of 114,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,117. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.05. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $224.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.