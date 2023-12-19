E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 279.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $436.94. 509,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.40 and its 200-day moving average is $406.36. The firm has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $437.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

