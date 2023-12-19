E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $449.66. 13,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,009. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $469.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.44 and a 200 day moving average of $366.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

