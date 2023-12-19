EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.95

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 6355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,664,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

