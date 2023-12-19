Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 29th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $165,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 167.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

