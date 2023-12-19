Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 29th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE EFT opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
