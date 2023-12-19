Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on December 29th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EFT opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.