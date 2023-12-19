Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENX opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $126,295.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,047,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,466,909.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 546,233 shares of company stock worth $4,580,952 over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

