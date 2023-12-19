Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EVT opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
