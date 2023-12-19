Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:EVT opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

