Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,409,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,713,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,768,000 after purchasing an additional 141,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 664,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 692,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 152,754 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

