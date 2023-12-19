Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EXG opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
