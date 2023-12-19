Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 28.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $24.95 million and $768,985.64 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004731 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,961,380,694 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

