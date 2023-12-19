Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Empire and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.50.

Get Empire alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Empire

Empire Stock Performance

Empire Dividend Announcement

EMP.A opened at C$33.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. Empire has a 12-month low of C$33.22 and a 12-month high of C$40.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.63. The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.