Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.17.

Get Enovis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enovis

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 17.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.