Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $317.83.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.