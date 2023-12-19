Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.90

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.90 and last traded at $119.49, with a volume of 73829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Entegris by 187.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.