ERC20 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $126.10 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. ERC20 has a market cap of $8.86 million and $126.10 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.64 or 1.00078725 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012374 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010654 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003735 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00790649 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $21.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

