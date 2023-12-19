Esperion Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,918 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 225% compared to the average volume of 897 call options.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ESPR traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,539. The company has a market cap of $253.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

