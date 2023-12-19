Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $18.90 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

