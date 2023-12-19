Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.84

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 124977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

Exelixis Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $12,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

