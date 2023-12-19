FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,809 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.63. 140,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,411. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.