FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,719 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 190,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,498. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.