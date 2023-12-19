FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 9.6% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. 37,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,249. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.