Field & Main Bank Boosts Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 3,010.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

América Móvil Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AMX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 143,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,414. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

