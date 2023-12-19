Field & Main Bank Buys 4,200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $125.55. 1,180,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,140. General Electric has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $125.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.