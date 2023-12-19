Field & Main Bank Buys Shares of 3,000 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after buying an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,576. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

