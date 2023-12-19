Field & Main Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.75. 897,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

