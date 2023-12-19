Field & Main Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 136,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 43,703 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,920. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

