Field & Main Bank Has $487,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $72.98. 208,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

