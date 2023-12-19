Field & Main Bank Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.66. 495,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

