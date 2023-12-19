Field & Main Bank Purchases 39 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 62.3% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,905,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BlackRock Price Performance
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
