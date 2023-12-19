Field & Main Bank Raises Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.20. 275,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,565. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

