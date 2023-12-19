Field & Main Bank Sells 128 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $601.73. 728,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,226. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $273.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

