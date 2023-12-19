Field & Main Bank Sells 165 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Field & Main Bank reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $175.97. The stock had a trading volume of 250,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

