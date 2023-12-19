Field & Main Bank Sells 175 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.02. 493,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

