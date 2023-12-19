Field & Main Bank Sells 295 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Field & Main Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 342.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 33.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 128,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.55. 1,377,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,297. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.18. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

