Field & Main Bank Sells 95 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 1.0% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.34. 132,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

